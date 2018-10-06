Meerut: Woman’s body found two days after crime, man held for rape and murder, say cops

They then offered the girl a drink which was allegedly spiked. When she fell unconscious, the three allegedly took turns to rape her,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP (city). They then offered the girl a drink which was allegedly spiked. When she fell unconscious, the three allegedly took turns to rape her,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP (city).

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday, while hunt is on for two others, for allegedly gang raping and killing a 25-year-old woman in Partapura area. The accused is the maternal uncle of the victim, police said.

The victim was preparing for the state civil service examinations.

“The girl was not keeping well. On Wednesday, the accused convinced her parents that he would escort her to a hospital in Meerut. While on their way to the health centre, he called the other two accused to Partapur flyover. They then offered the girl a drink which was allegedly spiked. When she fell unconscious, the three allegedly took turns to rape her,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP (city).

The girl’s body was recovered on Friday morning from a forest near Upledha-Mahrauli link road, police added.

Her parents had lodged a missing report with the police on the evening of Wednesday but she could not be traced. On Friday morning, the police got information about a woman’s body lying in the forests near Partapur.

“We found her Aadhaar card in the pocket of her dress which helped us to identify her. Based on the complaint filed by her parents, we arrested the accused, who confessed to raping and killing her along with the other two accomplices,” said Satpal Malik, additional SP (Cantonment).

The accused said that they decided to kill the woman when she threatened to disclose everything to her parents, police added.

