Meerut: Woman strangled to death, husband at large

Police are on the lookout for a 31-year-old man and his parents after his wife was allegedly strangled to death and her body burnt under a heap of cow dung cakes at a village in Meerut on October 17, the day of Karwa Chauth. Police are conducting raids to trace Pradeep, and his parents Surajpal (60) and Munni Devi (58).

Advertising

They have recovered the half-burnt body of Ritu from the house after a case of murder was registered at Inchauli Police Station by her brother Jayanti Prasad against Pradeep and his parents. Ritu married Pradeep in 2011 and they have two daughters and a son.

“We have been told by Prasad that Ritu and Pradeep had been frequently fighting for the past two years. Neighbours confirmed that on the day of Karwa Chauth, they heard noises from the house. Later, a pungent smell was emanating from the house,” Arun Sharma, in-charge of Inchauli Police Station. He said the remains would be sent for a DNA analysis.