Meerut: Woman ‘physically exploited’, FIR lodged

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly physically exploited by her colleague on the pretext of marriage for nearly a year in Muzzaffarnagar, police said. The woman filed a complaint in this regard with the police on Tuesday night.

“We have lodged the FIR under IPC section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) but have not arrested the accused. Probe is under way,” the in charge of the local police station said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the man started having physical relationship with her on the pretext that they would get married. “When I told him that I was expecting a child and we should get married, he distanced himself causing me stress which led to my miscarriage,” she alleged.