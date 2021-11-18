19-yr-old Meerut woman’s cousin brother held for rape attempt and murder

Police have arrested the cousin brother of a 19-year-old woman, who was found dead inside a washroom of a banquet hall during a wedding in Meerut on Monday night.

Police said that the 22-year-old cousin of the woman has confessed to strangulating her after he tried to rape her.

“We were told by the family and relatives that the woman and her cousin brother were missing from the venue for nearly two hours. When we found the woman’s body, her cousin brother was seen nowhere, which prompted us to trace him immediately. He was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday. He has confessed to killing her after a failed rape bid,” SSP (Meerut) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

A drunk police constable who was found sleeping in the room attached to the washroom where the body was found, is currently out of the probe, said police sources.

The constable, who was beaten up by the woman’s family and relatives, and was suspected to be involved in the murder, is currently admitted to a hospital. “We kept questioning the constable about the incident, but every time he said that he was drunk and had gone to sleep in the room,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Poonam Sirhoi.

Meanwhile, police have also lodged a separate case against the banquet hall manager and its staff members for allegedly attacking the family members of the woman and refusing to help them in tracing their daughter.