Meerut: Woman killed for ‘marrying against family’s wishes’

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her nephew in Meerut because she had married a youth from their locality against the wishes of her family, police said. Babloo (22) had made an unsuccessful attempt to kill his aunt, Heena (25), his father’s sister, a few months ago as well, police added.

A case of murder was lodged against Babloo and his aide, but they are yet to be caught.

Police said Heena had married her husband Rashid (31) in February last year. However, her family had disapproved of the match. On Monday, she was on her way to a clinic to get medicine for her one-year-old son when Babloo and his accomplice reached the spot in Manihaar Chowk area on a bike and opened fire at her. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her brought dead, police said.

“Babloo and his family members were upset with Heena’s decision. He had made another attempt to kill her a few months ago as well, but she had escaped unhurt,” said Yashveer Singh, in-charge of Kotwali police station. Heena’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident took place two days after a man allegedly slit his sister’s throat for marrying against his wishes in another part of the Meerut. The woman’s body had been found in Lisari Gate area on Saturday morning.

