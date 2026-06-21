Meerut woman arrested for role in killing of 6-year-old son in connivance with lover

Police launched an investigation and began scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood. In a video footage, Angadveer was seen walking to the car and getting inside.

A woman was arrested in Meerut on Saturday for her alleged role in the killing of her six-year-old son in connivance with her lover, a 28-year-old private bank manager, police said.

The woman’s lover, Arpit Parashar, who allegedly lured the boy from outside his home in Ramraj village and killed him by slitting his throat, was arrested on Thursday.

Parashar along with the child’s mother Gurpreet Kaur (27) conspired to get rid of the boy, Angadveer, as they saw him as an obstacle to their relationship, police alleged, adding that Parashar wanted to marry her.

Her husband, Gursevak, works as a truck driver in Dubai, it is learnt.