Meerut woman arrested for role in killing of 6-year-old son in connivance with lover

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A woman was arrested in Meerut on Saturday for her alleged role in the killing of her six-year-old son in connivance with her lover, a 28-year-old private bank manager, police said.
The woman’s lover, Arpit Parashar, who allegedly lured the boy from outside his home in Ramraj village and killed him by slitting his throat, was arrested on Thursday.
Parashar along with the child’s mother Gurpreet Kaur (27) conspired to get rid of the boy, Angadveer, as they saw him as an obstacle to their relationship, police alleged, adding that Parashar wanted to marry her.
Her husband, Gursevak, works as a truck driver in Dubai, it is learnt.
“We have arrested the boy’s mother on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation. We examined messages exchanged between the woman and the main accused,” said Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey.
Police added that evidence suggests that Gurpreet and Arpit were in contact over the phone when the child was allegedly abducted.
Police said they are planning a forensic examination of the phones and will try to retrieve the deleted messages.
Police said the statements given by the main accused, Arpit Parashar, and the evidence gathered during the course of the investigation indicated that he and Kaur were in a romantic relationship.
Police believe the two decided to get rid of the boy since they saw him as an obstacle to their relationship.
Parashar was arrested on Thursday.
Angadveer had gone missing on Tuesday morning after he was playing near his home. A search was conducted for him but to no avail.
Later, the victim’s grandmother Balvinder Kaur filed a police complaint, naming Arpit as a suspect.
Police launched an investigation and began scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood. In a video footage, Angadveer was seen walking to the car and getting inside.
Police said the boy did not appear distressed or reluctant, as he might have known the person in the vehicle. Parashar, they claimed, admitted during interrogation that he took the child, drove him in a car and later killed him.
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