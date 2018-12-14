Meerut: Video of BJP leader ‘threatening’ cops goes viral

A video of BJP’s Meerut unit general secretary allegedly threatening Sadar Bazaar policemen in connection with a case has gone viral on social media.

In the seconds-long clip, Kamal Dutt Sharma is purportedly heard saying, “Inka dhyaan rakh lo (to police: Take care of them)…Aapne koi baat inse kahi, nahi karte hai to koi baat nahi. Inhone thane tak bulaaya na hame, yeh bhuktenge phir us baat ko… (to his supporters: You have told them what you had to say, if they don’t do it, it’s no issue…they have called us to the police station, they will bear the consequences of it…)

While Sharma admitting to having threatened the police, he said the video clip shows only part of the conversation. Meanwhile, SP (City) Ranvijay Singh said, “The video is being investigated. We will take action based on findings of our probe.” Police said that on Thursday morning, Sharma reached Sadar Bazar police station along with his supporters and the latter began to demand withdrawal of a December 9 case against two people identified as Altaf (28) and Babloo Sonker (35) and 48 unidentified others. The accused had allegedly pelted stones at 3-4 state roadways buses following an accident in which a four-month old baby was crushed under a bus’s wheels, while his mother lost her right hand trying to save him.

“Police resorted to mild lathicharge to dispel the crowd and arrested the bus driver, Amit (36), after an FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint by Jitendra Singh, the father of the deceased. An FIR was also registered against the crowd including two named accused,” said Subash Aatri, in-charge of Sadar Bazaar police station.

Asked about the matter, Sharma told The Indian Express over phone, “I had gone to Sadar Bazaar police station because they have not said a word to Altaf so far while persecuting Babloo Sonker and asking for money to delete his name from the FIR. I have asked the police inspector not to persecute Sonker, who is a neighbour of Jitendra Singh.”

He further said, “Yes I have threatened the police inspector because he was doing wrong in the case.We are not bonded labourers of law enforcers. No police excesses will be tolerated against Hindus in the Yogi Adityanath government and I stand by my comments. The news channel (which aired the video) has shown part of the incident. I have full clippings of my conversation at the police station and will present them in court where I will file a defamation suit against the channel for denigrating my image.”

Inspector Aarti said, “The general secretary has not threatened me, but he came to the police station to put forth his views in connection with the case against the crowd. I listened to him, but under no circumstances will Meerut police withdraw the case. We will file a chargesheet after our investigation is over.”