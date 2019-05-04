Meerut: Two arrested for assaulting Iranian nationals, say police

Two people were arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing three Iranian nationals in Kankarkheda area in Meerut, police said.

The Iranian nationals, identified as Khusnawaz Akbar and Tahira, their son Jaibad (4) and their friend, Meraj, had gone to buy cement from a shop owned by the two alleged accused – Pankaj and Anshul Tyagi. According to the complaint, they had an argument when the couple urged the owners to lower the price, police said.

“The verbal duel soon took a violent turn and the shop owners allegedly attacked the foreign nationals. The couple in their FIR have claimed that the cement outlet partners had also called other shop owners who also joined them in the assault. The couple further alleged that they were robbed of their valuables,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, in charge of Kankarkheda police station.

The arrested owners have lodged a complaint with the police accusing the couple of stealing Rs 17,000 from their cash box, but the police found the allegation to be untrue. “We have carried out an investigation following the charges made by Pankaj and Anshul, but we have not found any evidence to corroborate their charges. They have been arrested under IPC sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50),” said Mishra.