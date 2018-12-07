Meerut town simmers over death of 14-year-old after assault, rape attempt

A posse of police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was deployed Thursday afternoon in Meerut’s Sardhana town which has been simmering since the death of a 14-year-old girl following a brutal assault and rape attempt.

Police said that the accused — Fahim alias Guddu, 37 — tried to rape her and repeatedly thrashed her at her home when she was alone, on Diwali night (November 7).

“BJP legislator Sangeet Som reached her place the next day and assured her father that she would get all possible medical assistance. She was immediately taken to the hospital and since had been regularly taking the prescribed medication. However, her condition worsened on Tuesday and she died the next day,” said Sachin Khatik, state chief of the Sangeet Som Sena.

Police claimed that the girl was mentally ill.

On Thursday, the girl’s family refused to hand over her body for a post-mortem till the BJP MLA announces adequate compensation, said Khatik. Som reached the spot at around 8 pm and assured that he would announce adequate compensation after talking to government representatives on the issue, he added.

“On the basis of the FIR lodged on a complaint by her father on November 7, we had arrested Fahim alias Guddu under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC section 376 (rape) on November 11. Adequate police force has been deployed in the town,” said Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Sardhana police station.