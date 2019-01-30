Toggle Menu
Meerut: SP member, son arrested over attack on marriage procession

The group, which includes dozens of local residents, had alleged that around 60 villagers led by a Samajwadi Party member molested the bride, snatched her jewellery, assaulted the groom and attacked the procession with sticks and knives

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the bride’s brother against seven persons including SP member Aarif Chauhan, his sons Shaadab and Shahbaaz and 60 unidentified others.

A day after a group of people led by local BJP and Hindu oufit leaders surrounded Bhawanpur police station in Meerut seeking arrest of those who attacked a marriage procession in Pachpeda village, a Samajwadi Party member, his son and seven others were arrested Tuesday.

