Meerut ‘snakebite’ murder case: Woman, her friend get death sentence

A Meerut court on Friday sentenced a woman and her friend, with whom she was in a relationship, to death for killing her husband last year and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it appear like a case of snakebite.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded death penalty to Ravita Kashyap, 30, and Amardeep, 23, for the murder of Amit Kashyap, 32, court officials said.

The sentencing comes two days after Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death in the Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder case. The two murdered Muskan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput. His dismembered body was found in a blue drum filled with liquid cement at their home last year. Ravita and Muskan share the same barrack — Barrack 2B — in the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.