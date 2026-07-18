Meerut man died of a snakebite. Father’s doubts led to a chilling discovery

Atul Panwar (35) and his wife, Damini (30), had built a modest life together in Meerut’s Hastinapur. They married for love in 2019 and had a six-year-old son.

For the past four months, the family had been living in a rented house in J Block Colony. They opened a private school in April, hoping to establish a livelihood.

On Friday morning, Atul was found dead.

Damini, police said, told neighbours that her husband had been bitten by a snake while he was asleep. She said she discovered him only when she went into the room to serve him tea and found bite marks on his hands and legs.

By then, local residents had gathered at the house and, police said, several reported seeing a snake inside the room. Damini told police that because of the summer heat, she and their son had slept outside the room while Atul slept alone inside.

Atul was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Hastinapur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to police, the case initially appeared to be a tragic death from a snakebite.

The accused, Damini, in police custody. (Express Photo) The accused, Damini, in police custody. (Express Photo)

Suspicions surface

Atul’s family took his body to their village of Bhandora, Meerut, for the last rites. His father, however, was suspicious and insisted on a post-mortem examination despite Damini’s objections.

Story continues below this ad

Police then sent the body for an autopsy and began reconstructing the events leading up to Atul’s death. They analysed phone records and interviewed people close to the family, and found that Damini had been in frequent contact with Tushar alias Nikky (35), the driver employed at the school.

When confronted with the evidence, police said, Damini broke down and allegedly admitted to plotting her husband’s murder with Tushar, her alleged lover.

Four people — Damini, Tushar, and two snake catchers, Sonu and Uday Kumar — have been arrested in connection with the case, Additional Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Abhijeet Kumar said.

A crime unravels

According to police, Damini first mixed an overdose of sleeping pills into Atul’s milk before he went to bed. After he fell into a deep sleep, she allegedly called Tushar, who arrived at the house with Sonu and Uday and the venomous snake they helped procure.

Story continues below this ad

Police alleged that Sonu and Uday released the snake onto Atul’s bed, allowing it to bite the unconscious man. They then allegedly left the reptile on the bed to make the death appear accidental.

Tushar allegedly told police that he and Damini had been in a relationship for a long time and had conspired to kill Atul.

Police said the investigation suggests the alleged motive was Damini’s affair as well as Atul’s Rs 20 lakh life insurance policy. Investigators alleged that Damini and Tushar had agreed to pay Sonu and Uday Rs 5 lakh from the insurance proceeds for their role in the alleged murder. Police claimed the two snake catchers had already been paid Rs 15,000 in advance.

Police alleged the killing was staged to appear as a fatal snakebite.

Story continues below this ad

Police further claim this was not the first attempt on Atul’s life.

About 20 days before his death, Tushar deliberately rammed Atul’s motorcycle with a car in an attempt to kill him. Atul survived the collision with minor injuries because he was wearing a helmet.

When Tushar later informed Damini that the attempt had failed, she allegedly discouraged Atul from pursuing a police complaint, saying there was little point because the vehicle’s registration number had not been identified.