Meerut Police team to record Gosavi’s statement on cheating case filed against him, wife and father

A team of Meerut Police will soon leave for Pune to record the statement of Kiran Gosavi — the “independent witness” of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordeila cruise drug case — in connection with a fraud case that was registered last year at the city’s Civil Lines police station.

Gosavi, who has been named in multiple cheating cases in Maharashtra, was arrested by Pune Police last month in connection with a cheating case filed against him in the city.

The case in Meerut was filed by one Rehbar Raza. The complainant has accused ‘Kiran Goswami’, his wife Sheetal Prajapati and father ‘Prakash Goswami’ of duping him and his brother Asad Raza of Rs 14 lakh in 2019. ‘Goswami’ had allegedly promised to give good returns if the complainant invested money in his business. Raza claimed that when he asked for returns on his investment, the accused threatened to not only implicate him in a false case, but even to kill him.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Prabhakar Chaudhary said that three days ago, they came to know that the person named as ‘Kiran Goswami’ in the case lodged at Civil Lines police station was Kiran Gosavi, who was arrested by Pune Police recently.

“An inquiry was conducted, after which it was ascertained that Kiran Goswami and Kiran Gosavi were the same person. A police team from Meerut will be going to Pune to record the statement of Kiran Gosavi. On returning, the team would move court and seek a B-warrant of the accused in the case,” said Chaudhary.

Meerut Police have also sent a letter to Pune Police, giving details about the case lodged at the Civil Lines police station.

Police said that during the course of the investigation in the fraud case, they had earlier recorded the statement of Kiran’s father ‘Prakash Goswami’. In his statement, ‘Goswami’ denied having any knowledge about the whereabouts of his son, said the officer.

Gosavi, who was earlier in the custody of Faraskhana police station in Pune, was on Tuesday sent to Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.