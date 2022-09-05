scorecardresearch
Meerut: Parents among 3 arrested for ‘pushing minor girl into canal’

Police said Babloo was a cash collection agent for a private company and had shifted to Meerut's Ganganagar area from Baghpat last year.

Police said the girl's body is yet to be recovered.

The parents of an 11-year-old girl were arrested on Sunday for allegedly pushing their daughter into a canal and claiming that she had gone missing in Meerut district’s Ganganagar police station area.

Police said the girl’s body is yet to be recovered.

“The accused Babloo Kumar (40) and his wife Shikha (34) told the police that they had pushed their daughter into a canal as she didn’t listen to them. They also said they had executed their plan with the help of a relative, who was also arrested,” police said.

“On September 1, the couple left the house with their daughter and then pushed her into the canal with the help of the relative. They waited at the canal for a few minutes to make sure the girl was swept away by the water. They later lodged a complaint and claimed that their daughter had gone missing from their home the same day,” police added.

“However, when the police visited the couple’s home, their younger son told them that his parents had left the house on September 1 with his sister. Babloo and Shikha were frequently changing their statements about the time when the girl had gone missing. Their different versions made us suspicious. We interrogated them in separate rooms where they confessed to pushing their daughter into a canal with the help of a relative. We have arrested all three,” said Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Keshav Kumar.

“An FIR was lodged against the three on Saturday after they both confessed to pushing their daughter in the canal.The police and PAC divers searched for eight to nine hours for the girl’s body on Sunday without any success. The parents are in our custody at present but we cannot share legal details with the media till we recover the girl’s body,” in charge of Ganganagar police station Rajpal Singh told The Indian Express over phone.

