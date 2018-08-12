Meerut: Outside BJP executive committee meet, lawyers protest

Many lawyers burnt an effigy of BJP national president Amit Shah at the busy Begum Bridge crossing Saturday to highlight “apathy” of the government at the centre and in the state in connection with opening of a Bench of the Allahabad High Court in Meerut.

The agitated lawyers also protested outside the venue of the BJP’s two-day state executive committee meeting. With them refusing to move, the police were forced to arrest and remove them.

“We have made several representations to leaders of the BJP in connection with our demand of a separate High Court Bench in Meerut but none of them have given us a concrete assurance in this regard. Such attitude of the leaders from a party which is in power in the centre and also in the state has forced us to protest,” said Rajendra Singh Jani, Chairman of the Bar Council unit in Meerut.

