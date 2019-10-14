Meerut: One killed, 10 injured in clash over bike accident

A 22-year-old man was clubbed to death and ten others were injured after two communities clashed at Kashi village in Meerut on Sunday. During the 40-minute clash, both sides pelted stones at each other, used lathis and fired bullets.

Advertising

No FIR has so far been registered, but the village is under heavy police deployment to avoid more violence. The deceased has been identified as Shoaib. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

“After talking to locals, we have learnt that Shoaib and his three friends were speeding on their bikes towards Kashi village around 4 pm. Shoaib lost control of his bike after hitting a speed breaker and badly injured Jatin (20) who was standing by the road. While trying to flee, Shoaib and his friends also injured three more people,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chakrapani Tripathi) Chakrapani Tripathi said.

The bikers were overpowered and beaten up, said Anand Prakash Mishra, in charge of Partapur Police Station.

“Shoaib called his men, leading to violence. He was attacked with lathis till he fell unconscious. We took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. No arrests have been made,” said Mishra.