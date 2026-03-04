Woman’s body found in Meerut mustard field, four men nabbed for murder — then a passport changed the case

On February 21, the decomposed body of a woman, with her face disfigured, was found in a mustard field along the service road on the Meerut-Bijnor Highway.

Based on an Aadhaar card found near the body, police established her identity as Ambala resident Archita Arora, aged 35.

Meerut Police later arrested four men in connection with the crime.

Earlier this week, however, the case saw a twist. A woman from Delhi contacted the Meerut Police claiming the victim was from Turkmenistan. The woman, also from the Central Asian country, said she was the deceased’s friend and shared her passport.

While the document sported a different name — Muhabbat Nazhmudinova — police said the photo in it matched the one on the Aadhaar card. They also found the woman had been living in India for about 15 years.