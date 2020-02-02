Meerut man who sold arms to pro-Khalistan militants held in Roorkee: ATS

Ashish Kumar confessed to have sold eight pistols to Gugani over the past three years, said an ATS officer. (Representational Image) Ashish Kumar confessed to have sold eight pistols to Gugani over the past three years, said an ATS officer. (Representational Image)

THE UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) Saturday arrested a man facing charges of allegedly supplying weapons to the banned militant outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), from Roorkee district in Uttarakhand. The accused, Ashish Kumar, who hails from Meerut, was wanted in a case of attempt to murder lodged at Mohali district of Punjab in 2018, said police.

“The Punjab police had asked us to help them in the arrest of Ashish Kumar, who was absconding. On the basis of information collected, we arrested Ashish Kumar from Roorkee, where he was staying for the past three years. After his arrest, we informed the Punjab police. A team arrived today and took him with them,” said ADG, ATS, D K Thakur.

He added that Ashish used to supply weapons to one Gugani Grewal, considered a close aide of KLF leader Harmeet Singh alias ‘Happy PhD’.

“We are collecting information on the criminal background of Ashish Kumar. So far , we have not found any case against him in Uttar Pradesh,” said Thakur.

Ashish Kumar confessed to have sold eight pistols to Gugani over the past three years, said an ATS officer. Ashish Kumar, who has two more cases lodged against him in Punjab, also confessed to have sold seven more pistols to other criminals there, the officer said.

The Punjab police was on the lookout for Ashish Kumar after gangster Sukhpreet Singh, during interrogation last year, told them that Ashish supplies weapons to their group, said the officer.

