Meerut: Man shot dead, hunt on to nab three assailants

A 24-year-old man was shot dead by three sharpshooters at Bhalsauna village in Meerut late Friday night. Police said that the deceased, Ankit, had come to his relative’s place in the village and was at the Sikri Mata fare at around 9 pm Friday when three bike-borne assailants fired at him indiscriminately. He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertising

“We have sent the body for post-mortem Saturday morning. The killers are sharpshooters working for a criminal who at present is in the jail. Ankit and his killers used to be friends and he used to frequently visit the village. We are trying to find out what went wrong that led to the murder,” Dharmendra Singh Rathore, in charge of Sardhana police station, told The Sunday Express over phone.

An FIR has been registered at Sardhana police station against the three persons – Sunny, Guddu and Kuldeep but no arrests have been made so far.