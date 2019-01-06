Meerut: Man shot dead by unidentified assailants

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Meerut late Friday night. Police said the deceased has been identified as Salman, from Nawabgarhi village, who was employed in a power loom factory.

The incident happened on Sardhana-Kushwali link road. Salman was hit by four bullets and died while being taken to a hospital, police said. While police are yet to find the motive behind the murder, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

“The villagers told us that Salman was in a relationship with a girl to which her family members objected. This could be a reason for the murder,” Prashant Kapil, in-charge of Sardhana police station, said. Salman’s father Mehboob claimed that his son did not have enmity with anyone.