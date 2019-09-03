Meerut: Man shoots wife before killing self

A 45-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead and then killed himself with his lincensed revolver in Laadpur village in Muzzafarnagar’s Khatauli police station Monday.

Their only son, who is doing B.Tech from a private institute in Chennai and he was informed about the incident, the police said.

The police said that the deceased, Manoj Singh and his wife, Seema (42) used to have frequent arguments. Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the shooting.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination,” said Santosh Kumar Tyagi, the in charge of Khatauli police station. “Santosh owned a pesticide shop in the village while Seema was also running a boutique there,” said Ashish Pratap Singh, Deputy SP, Khatauli.