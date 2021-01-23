Meerut man held for shooting sister dead

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her elder brother at Islamnagar Colony in Meerut on Saturday morning. Police said the accused, Feroz (22), has been arrested.

The incident took place after a man, with whom the woman, Firdaus, reportedly had a relationship, sent some “objectionable” photos to the family of the groom. Firdaus was supposed to get married on Sunday, said police.

According to police, Firdaus was in love with a relative for the last four years. Despite strong objections from her family, she did not end her relationship. The family members then forcibly arranged her marriage with a resident of Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area on Sunday, they added.

“On Friday night, Firdaus’ lover sent some of their objectionable photos to the groom’s family with the intention to stop the marriage. When Feroz saw the photos, he beat up his sister. On Saturday morning, he brought a countrymade revolver from his friend and shot his sister on the head. She died on the spot. We have arrested Feroz and recovered the murder weapon,” Prashant Kapil, the in charge of Lisadi Gate police station, told The Sunday Express.