Meerut man dies by suicide, family alleges conversion bid

A day after a 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his family’s house in Meerut, police on Monday booked his wife, brother-in-law and father-in-law for abetment to suicide.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the man’s cousin who alleged that 25-year-old Dushyant Chaudhary was being “forced to convert to Islam”, police booked Farah (21), her brother Amzad (26) and father Hanif Qureshi.

Farah’s family has, however, rejected the conversion charge, saying they were married for the last three years and were living together in a rented apartment.

“We have registered an FIR at Nauchandi police station for abetment to suicide (IPC section 306) against the in-laws. The charges of forced conversion are being probed. We will take action only after we complete our inquiry. No one has been arrested so far,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines) Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said.

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch staged a demonstration at Nauchandi police station on Monday morning demanding Farah and her family’s arrest on charges of forced religious conversion.

According to the FIR, Dushyant worked as a DJ and married Farah in 2020 despite their families opposing their relationship. After they got married, both started living in a rented apartment. The couple has a son.

According to Johnny Chaudhary, who filed the police complaint, his cousin Dushyant had changed his name to Faiz Qureshi and started wearing a skull cap.

“But he (Dushyant) refused to follow Islamic rituals. He was forced to accompany his wife and her family members to Deoband for converting to Islam, but he just changed his name and started wearing a skull cap. He refused to offer namaz for which he was being physically and mentally tortured by family members of Farah,” Johnny Chaudhary alleged.

Denying the charge, Farah’s brother said: “Three years ago, we had raised strong objection when Farah told us that she was willing to marry a Hindu man. They got married in a Meerut court. For around one year, we had no contact with Farah or Dushyant. Later, both of them started visiting families of each other. Why would we have forced him to convert after three years of their marriage? Dushyant’s family had refused to lodge an FIR on Sunday but suddenly his cousin reached the police station the next day,” said Farah’s brother Amzad Qureshi who has been named in the FIR.

“Dushyant had changed his name to Faiz on social media. He used to frequently visit his family’s residence at Phoolbagh Colony. We are ready for any probe,” Amzad added.

According to police, Dushyant had gone to meet his mother at his family home in Phoolbagh Colony on Saturday evening.

“Late in the night, he called Farah. The conversation lasted for about 40 minutes. He spent the night at his family home. The next morning, Dushyant’s body was found by his mother,” the Deputy SP said.

Dushyant allegedly hanged himself with a bedsheet from a fan at around 4.30 am, police said, adding that his family members refused to lodge an FIR on Sunday and cremated him. “On Monday, his cousin reached Nauchandi police station demanding that a case be registered for abetment to suicide and alleged that he was being forced to convert,” a police officer added.