Meerut: Juvenile home employee held for ‘sexually abusing’ 12-year-old boy

An employee of a government-run juvenile home was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old inmate. The incident came to light when the victim told the judge of the Juvenile Justice Board about the alleged physical abuse during an inspection on August 24.

According to the report submitted by the judge, the accused has been sexually assaulting the boy for the past few days. The first incident took place on August 10. The victim allegedly lodged a complaint in this connection with the superintendent of the home and the district probation officer on August 13, but they told him not to talk to anybody about it, sources said. The accused also allegedly threatened him not to speak to anybody about the abuse, sources added. After learning about the incident, the judge informed Anil Dhingra, the district magistrate of Meerut, who asked the police to immediately arrest the employee and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“The accused was arrested on August 24. We have registered an FIR under Section 377 (unnatural sex) against the employee and sent him to jail. We will also invoke the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him. The medical examination of the victim has also confirmed sexual abuse,” said Brijesh Kumar Singh, the in-charge of the Nauchandi police station where the FIR was lodged.

“I have requested the government to suspend the superintendent and the probation officer for ignoring the inmate’s complaint. I have also asked the officials to terminate the accused from service,” said Dhingra.

Amitabh Yadav, the Additional City Magistrate (Sadar), who was entrusted by Dhingra to inquire into the incident has already submitted his report. “Other than the 12-year-old, no one else has been assaulted by the accused,” Yadav said. Soon after the incident of sexual abuse of inmates in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and UP’s Deoria made headlines, the state government had asked district officials to conduct an inspection in juvenile homes. This incident came to fore during one such inspection.

