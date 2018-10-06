Meerut: IAF’s plane crashes in Baghpat, pilots safe

The two pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject themselves on time The two pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject themselves on time

A two-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft that developed a technical snag crash-landed in a cane field in Bagpat’s Ranchand village, around 40 km from here, on Thursday. Both the pilots, including a woman officer, were parachuted to safety and minimum damage was reported to the aircraft.

An IAF official pleading anonymity told The Indian Express that the aircraft which took off from the Hindon Air base at around 9am was on a “bird recee” as part of preparations for the Air Force Day on October 8. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the causes for the incident, he added.

“There were two pilots on the light plane and both are safe, while there has not been major damage to it. The IAF officials from the Hindon Air base have reached the spot and started an investigations,” said R. Kumar, Baghpat DM.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Baghpat SP, said that the aircraft crash-landed in the cane field of Anand Sharma, a farmer. “The area has been sealed,” he said.

