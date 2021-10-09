Meerut Girl dies days after rape, assault: Police

A 16-year-old girl in Meerut district died on Friday afternoon, two days after she was assaulted and allegedly raped while returning home from school.

After the girl’s family protested at the local station, the police said they had rounded up a few suspects but were yet to nab the main accused. “Based on the available CCTV footage from her school to home, we have identified a few suspects who have been detained. We are hopeful of arresting the accused soon,” said Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The police said the girl was waiting for an e-rickshaw around 4.30 pm on Wednesday after appearing for an examination. But she never got back home. Her family searched for her but failed to locate her. Around 9 pm, the girl was found unconscious outside her house.

The girl told her mother that the driver of the e-rickshaw made her consume a spiked cold drink after which she felt dizzy, the police said.