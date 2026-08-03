Meerut, Ghaziabad schools closed till August 12 for Kanwar Yatra

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Schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Ghaziabad will remain closed till August 12 as district administrations have ordered a temporary shutdown due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The decision, effective August 3, has been taken to ensure students’ safety and manage heavy traffic during the annual pilgrimage ahead of Shravan Shivratri.
Authorities in both Meerut and Ghaziabad have directed all educational institutions and departments to strictly comply with the orders.
In Meerut, the closure applied to all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, Madrassa board and other recognised boards. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions will also remain closed during the period.
The district administration clarified that examinations already scheduled by educational institutions will be conducted as per the existing timetable. The closure order will not apply to such examinations.
The Ghaziabad administration has also ordered the closure of all schools from nursery to Class 12, along with colleges, universities and technical institutions, till August 12.
In an official statement, the District Inspector said, “A large number of Kanwariyas (devotees) have started moving on various routes in the district.” The official added that the decision was taken in view of students’ safety.
The order further stated that examinations already notified for any course or subject will be held as scheduled and will remain exempt from the closure order.
#WATCH | Delhi: Robust traffic management arrangements have been made by the administration on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway during the Kanwar Yatra.
To ensure safety and maintain smooth traffic flow, the administration has imposed a restriction on the movement of Kanwar… pic.twitter.com/kwbn0cYyAZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
Kanwar Yatra is a Hindu pilgrimage that takes place every year during the holy month of Shravan. During the pilgrimage, devotees of Lord Shiva collect Ganga water, usually from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, and carry it on foot to Shiva temples.
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