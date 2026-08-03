Meerut, Ghaziabad schools closed till August 12 for Kanwar Yatra

Meerut and Ghaziabad have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions till August 12 due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Written by: Neha Suraj Mathew
2 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 08:10 PM IST
‘Kanwariya’ carry holy water for their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar‘Kanwariya’ carry holy water for their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)
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Schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Ghaziabad will remain closed till August 12 as district administrations have ordered a temporary shutdown due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The decision, effective August 3, has been taken to ensure students’ safety and manage heavy traffic during the annual pilgrimage ahead of Shravan Shivratri.

Authorities in both Meerut and Ghaziabad have directed all educational institutions and departments to strictly comply with the orders.

Also Read | Why do millions join Kanwar Yatra? Story behind march for Lord Shiva

Meerut school closure order

In Meerut, the closure applied to all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, Madrassa board and other recognised boards. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions will also remain closed during the period.

The district administration clarified that examinations already scheduled by educational institutions will be conducted as per the existing timetable. The closure order will not apply to such examinations.

Ghaziabad school closure order

The Ghaziabad administration has also ordered the closure of all schools from nursery to Class 12, along with colleges, universities and technical institutions, till August 12.

In an official statement, the District Inspector said, “A large number of Kanwariyas (devotees) have started moving on various routes in the district.” The official added that the decision was taken in view of students’ safety.

The order further stated that examinations already notified for any course or subject will be held as scheduled and will remain exempt from the closure order.

What is Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is a Hindu pilgrimage that takes place every year during the holy month of Shravan. During the pilgrimage, devotees of Lord Shiva collect Ganga water, usually from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, and carry it on foot to Shiva temples.

Are schools closed in Meerut till August 12?
Yes. All schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions in Meerut will remain closed till August 12, except where examinations are already scheduled.
Are Ghaziabad schools closed?
Yes. The Ghaziabad administration has ordered the closure of schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions till August 12 due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Will examinations be postponed?
No. According to the district administrations, examinations already scheduled will continue as per the existing timetable.
Why are schools closed?
Authorities said the decision was taken because of heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims and traffic restrictions, keeping students' safety in mind.

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