Meerut, Ghaziabad schools closed till August 12 for Kanwar Yatra

‘Kanwariya’ carry holy water for their pilgrimage in the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

Schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Ghaziabad will remain closed till August 12 as district administrations have ordered a temporary shutdown due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The decision, effective August 3, has been taken to ensure students’ safety and manage heavy traffic during the annual pilgrimage ahead of Shravan Shivratri.

Authorities in both Meerut and Ghaziabad have directed all educational institutions and departments to strictly comply with the orders.

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Meerut school closure order

In Meerut, the closure applied to all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, Madrassa board and other recognised boards. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions will also remain closed during the period.