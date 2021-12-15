Meerut: Former village head shot dead, 2 women surrender

A 55-YEAR-OLD former village head was shot dead by four attackers — two men and two women — on bikes near Kitholi village in Meerut Tuesday evening, the police said. Moments later, the attackers also opened fire at the man’s son, who sustained serious injuries.

Later in the day, the accused women surrendered at the Jaani police station with a gun that they claimed was used in the murder, and three live cartridges.

The police said the deceased, Tejpal Singh, was on his way to Kitholi when he was attacked by the assailants on the Meerut-Baghpat state highway around 5 pm. Despite his injuries, he tried to overpower the attackers but they fled, said the police. Local residents took him to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said the four accused then headed to a vacant plot nearby owned by Tejpal and fired at his son Ankit (28). “The two women who surrendered identified themselves as the assailants who shot dead Tejpal. They also told the police that there will be more murders following this one,” said Jaani police station in-charge Sanjay Verma.