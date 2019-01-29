Meerut: Dozens surround police station demanding arrests after marriage procession attacked

A group of people led by local BJP and other Hindu outfit leaders surrounded Bhawanpur police station in Meerut on Monday morning, demanding arrests of all those who attacked a marriage procession in Pachpeda village the previous night.

The group, which includes dozens of local residents, alleged that around 60 villagers led by a Samajwadi Party member molested the bride, snatched her jewellery, assaulted the groom and attacked the procession with sticks and knives.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the bride’s brother against seven named persons including SP member Aarif Chauhan, his two sons Shaadab and Shahbaaz and nearly 60 unidentified villagers under sections 395 (dacoity), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 504 (intentional insult) and 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said Chauhan is a former member of the Meerut zila panchayat.

“We arrested five persons late Sunday night. We also raided the premises of Aarif Chauhan Monday morning, but he is absconding. A massive search has begun to track down those involved,” said Udham Singh, in-charge of Bhawanpur police station.

Police said that the groom was returning to his native village with family members and his newly-wed wife when they stopped the procession in Pachpeda village at around 9.30 pm Sunday, as the bride was feeling unwell.

“Around a dozen local residents of the village reached the spot, made lewd comments about the bride and molested her. They also beat up the groom when he came to her rescue. Around six other members of the procession were attacked by villagers using knives and lathis. The bride’s jewellery was also snatched,” said in-charge Singh.

Chakrapani Tripathi, deputy SP, Sadar (Rural) said, “Personnel from six police stations of Meerut reached the site. We have arrested five persons.”

Police said the incident could have taken an ugly turn had the team reached the spot any later.

BJP leader Rohtash Pehelwan, who is also a member of the Meerut zila panchayat, said the attack has “exposed the weakening grip of police on law and order”.

“We will raise the issue to the highest level if all accused are not arrested within the 48-hr deadline set by police officers,” he added.

“It was a planned attack on a Brahmin marriage party and we will not sit idle. We can go to any extent to fight for basic rights of our community members,” said Anuj Kaushik ,chief of the Yuva Brahmin Samaj Sewa Samiti.

Rajpal Singh, chief of SP’s Meerut unit, said, “We are collecting information about the incident, but the FIR has named him (Aarif and his sons), and if they were actually involved, we will certainly bring it to the notice of the party high command in Lucknow for necessary action.”