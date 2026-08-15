‘Teach you a lesson’: Meerut Blinkit agent thrashed over late grocery delivery

The delivery boy said that when he reached the residence, the customer began hurling abuses at him before the confrontation turned physical. (Representational image)

A 19-year-old delivery boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by a customer at his residence for a delayed delivery of grocery items on Friday evening. The victim has alleged that following the assault, he was threatened and warned that he would be falsely implicated in a case of sexual assault if he told anyone about the incident.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault began circulating widely on social media, drawing the attention of local authorities.

According to the police, soon after Amit Yadav, a Blinkit agent, received an order to deliver grocery items to a residence in the Bhawanpur area, the customer, Yaman, called him and asked why the delivery was taking so long.