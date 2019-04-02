Meerut: Days after gangster fled their custody, six cops re-arrested

THE MEERUT police Monday re-arrested six policemen who had escorted a convicted gangster, Badan Singh alias Baddo from Farrukhabad to a Ghaziabad court who escaped from their custody from a Meerut hotel on March 28.

These policemen were arrested and sent to jail Friday but were all released on bail next day as they were charged with bailable IPC sections but the police produced them again in a Meerut court Monday under stricter sections and they are likely to be back in jail.

“We moved an application in court Saturday seeking permission for adding IPC sections 222 (intentional omission to apprehend) and 225 (resistance to lawful apprehension of another person) in the case against them for aiding in the escape of Badan Singh and after getting the court’s permission, we re-arrested them,” said Raghuraj Singh, in-charge of the Brahmpuri police station where the case was registered on March 28.

The police has also sought arrest warrants from the court against at least seven persons, including the gangster’s son, for their role in Baddo’s escape.

At present, all of them are absconding while raids are being conducted at their possible hide outs and once the police get the arrest warrants, the process of attaching properties of those absconding will begin.

“Those absconding besides Badan Singh are Vipin Suri (who runs a transport business), Lallu Makkad, Sikandar(Baddo’s son), Sonu Sehgal, Mukesh Gupta (the owner of a hotel where his supporters threw liquor party for the arrested cops) and Pappit Badla.

In total, 11 teams including that of the Special Task Force and Special Operation Group have been formed for tracing all those named in the FIR (except cops) along with the absconding gangster who was convicted for life in connection with murder of a lawyer, Ravindra Gurjar, in Meerut in 1996, the police said.

“We have sent police teams to nearly seven states,” said Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Devendra Gurjar, brother of the lawyer who was murdered in 1996, met the SSP and sought police protection.