Meerut: Day after he assured cops of her safety, man ‘kills’ daughter

Day after a man in Meerut had assured police of letting his 20-year-old daughter go live with her in-laws, he is alleged to have killed her on Monday.

Police said Noor Mohammed, a resident of Jamshed Garden Colony, could not accept Sahiba’s marriage and assaulted her repeatedly with an iron rod. He surrendered before the local police at around 5 am.

On March 23, Sahiba eloped and later married 22-year-old Naseer. The next day, Noor Mohammed lodged a complaint at the Inchauli police station claiming that his daughter was abducted.

“We brought Naseer and Sahiba from Sardhana on April 4 and handed her over to her family,” said Pankaj Sharma, Inchauli police station house officer (SHO). “No action was taken against Naseer as the woman’s father agreed to withdraw the complaint. On July 9, she moved an application with us claiming that she was being beaten at home and that she wanted to live with her husband.”

On July 15, he said, a police team intervened. “Mohammed had assured that she would be sent to her in-laws’ place after three days,” said SHO Sharma.

On Wednesday, according to police probe into the complaint lodged by Sahiba’s mother Fehmida, Mohammed first tried to strangulate her with a duppatta and later assaulted her.

