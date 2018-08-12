Meerut: Day after BJP leader garlands Ambedkar statue, Dalits ‘purify’ it

The lawyers poured gangajal on the statue and then washed it with milk. (Representational Image) The lawyers poured gangajal on the statue and then washed it with milk. (Representational Image)

Dalit lawyers in Meerut “purified” a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar near the district court after it was garlanded by BJP state secretary Sunil Bansal on Friday.

The lawyers poured gangajal on the statue and then washed it with milk.

“The BJP government has done nothing for the welfare of the Dalit community in the country. By purifying the statue of our mentor Dr Ambedkar, we are trying to give the ruling party a message that we were fooled once in the 2014 Lok sabha elections but this time members of our community will not be swayed,” said Nepal Singh Sagar , a leader of the Dalit Lawyers’ Association in Meerut.

“Baba sahib had played an important role in upliftment of Dalits and worked throughout his life to for the welfare of downtrodden while the BJP leaders are doing nothing in this regard and are only shedding crocodile tears,” said Sangeet Singh, a member.

Former BJP state chief Laxmi Kant Bajpai said, “The BJP strives for support from all communities. We do not have bias against the cult heroes of any community but if they think that we have desecrated the statue, we cannot help the observation.”

