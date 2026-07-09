‘Minimum force used’: Meerut senior cop after backlash over viral protest video

Amid outrage and demands for action against Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey over a viral video purportedly showing him slapping protesters during a protest over the murder of a Dalit woman, and beating one of them inside a police van, the officer on Thursday claimed it was protesters who turned violent and attacked police personnel.

A 30-second purported video shows the SSP walking towards sloganeering protesters and slapping several of them before proceeding to a police van. He is then seen opening the van’s door and beating up someone sitting inside, after which the door is shut.

Asked about the video, SSP Pandey did not comment except to say that “we did not even know who this person was when he was held”. He claimed two men had instigated the protest over the woman’s killing merely to gain publicity.

Police Thursday arrested seven people in connection with the protest and registered cases against more than 30 others on charges including unlawful assembly and assaulting police personnel.

There has been no official response from senior police officers or the Uttar Pradesh government. Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

The Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party hit out at the BJP government over the incident. In a post on X, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed, “… The Uttar Pradesh BJP government and police administration have turned into mere spectators in the brutal murder of (the woman). Yesterday, when the victim’s family and their supporters were peacefully demanding justice outside the DM’s office, Yogi ji’s police crossed all limits of barbarity. It is utterly shameful and condemnable that senior police officers entered the van and beat women and youth.”

The Samajwadi Party called the police’s behaviour towards the protesters “extremely condemnable”.

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What happened on Wednesday

A group of people had gathered outside the Meerut Commissionerate Crossing on Wednesday noon to protest against the killing of a Dalit woman on May 16, alleging the wrong culprit had been arrested.

In a statement, Meerut Police said the crowd was repeatedly asked to disperse as it did not have permission to protest at the site, but the demonstration allegedly turned violent.

Police claimed one of the protesters, Ravi Gautam, threatened to immolate himself, while others blocked traffic at the Commissionerate crossing, attempted to force open the gate of the District Magistrate’s office and tried to enter the premises.

Addressing the media, SSP Pandey claimed protesters pushed and scuffled with police and administrative officials before attacking personnel. To restore law and order and clear traffic, police used the “minimum necessary force” to disperse the crowd, he said.

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Police claim

The SSP further claimed preliminary investigation found that two men, Ravi and Digvijay Bhati, had mobilised people to stage the protest.

“The woman was murdered on May 16 and the killer was arrested within 24 hours. Those who helped him after the murder have also been arrested,” the SSP said.

The SSP also claimed CCTV footage showed the victim leaving with the main accused, who was her friend, on a motorcycle on the day she went missing. He claimed the victim’s family was satisfied with the investigation and arrests, and alleged that Ravi and Digvijay, both from outside Meerut, organised the protest only to gain attention.

According to police, Ravi, who belongs to Surajpur area in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has four criminal cases registered against him, including two of murder, in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Digvijay, who hails from Amroha, has nine criminal cases against him — five in Amroha and four in Meerut — and proceedings had already been initiated to extern him from Amroha district under the Goonda Act, Pandey said.

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In a separate statement, Meerut Police identified Digvijay, Ravi, Sushil Gautam and Himanshu Sidharth as the key individuals who allegedly incited protesters to turn violent. While the others were arrested, Digvijay escaped from the protest site, police claimed.

An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station against 13 named accused and 25-50 unidentified persons on charges including unlawful assembly without permission, blocking a public road, obstructing government work, attack with intention to kill police personnel, and spreading misleading propaganda on social media.

Seven have been arrested, the statement said.

Police also claimed caste-based messages and misleading content were circulated on social media to incite people against the police. They said CCTV footage, videos and social media posts are being analysed to identify others involved.