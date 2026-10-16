Two days after ‘blue drum’ verdict, another Meerut couple gets death sentence

A Meerut court Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband last year and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita Kashyap, 30, and Amardeep, 23, for the murder of Amit Kashyap, 32, court officials said.

The sentencing comes two days after Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla were sentenced to death in the Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder case. The two murdered Muskan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput. His dismembered body was found in a blue drum filled with liquid cement at their home last year.