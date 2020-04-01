Coronavirus: 72-year-old dies in Meerut, was infected by person who came from Maharashtra

This is the second death in UP in the last 24 hours after a Basti resident, admitted in Gorakhpur, passed away on Wednesday after being tested positive. (Representational Image) This is the second death in UP in the last 24 hours after a Basti resident, admitted in Gorakhpur, passed away on Wednesday after being tested positive. (Representational Image)

A 72-year-old Coronavirus patient died in Meerut on Wednesday. According to officials, the man was one of the sixteen persons who had been infected by one person who had travelled from Maharashtra to Meerut.

“The man was also suffering diabetes and had been put on ventilator after 1 am today. We observed his condition overnight but it soon became unstable. Despite efforts, the patient passed away at around 11 am. The body has been handed over to the police and the burial will take place as per the health guidelines”, said an official from a Meerut Medical College.

According to officials, the deceased is the father-in-law of the man who came from Amravati to Meerut. Medical officials state that sixteen members of the same family were infected during his 3 day stay in Meerut. Till Wednesday afternoon, 19 persons had been reported positive in the district.

The officials will limit the number of persons attending burial in order to avoid any possible risk of transmission.

This is the second death in UP in the last 24 hours after a Basti resident, admitted in Gorakhpur, passed away on Wednesday after being tested positive.

