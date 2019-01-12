Constable shot dead by unidentified criminals in Meerut: Police

A 26-year-old constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Maujipura village in Meerut Friday morning, SSP Akhilesh Kumar said.

The locals, who spotted the body at around 8 am, informed the police, which contacted the deceased, Ankur Chaudhary’s family in Manglore village in Shamli under Jhinjhiana police station.

“The police initially tried to close the case by saying that Ankur committed suicide, but when we reached the spot we got to know from the locals that he was shot dead. Moreover, cartridges were also found at the spot. It was after we staged a protest that the senior police officials assured us that an FIR on the basis of our complaint would be lodged,” Anuj, the brother of the deceased, said.

“The FIR will be registered after we get the post-mortem report. The autopsy was delayed because of the protest by Ankur’s family members. We have also lost a young colleague. We will lodge the FIR based on the family members’ complaint,” said Kartar Singh, in-charge of Falawda police station.

“His colleague Rajendra told me that Ankur went somewhere early in the morning leaving behind his two phones. When he did not return till 7.30am, Rajendra informed us and within half an hour we were informed by the villagers about the body which was later identified as Chaudhary’s,” Kartar said.

The police have seized his two mobile phones, while the forensic team has taken into custody a country made pistol

and five cartridges recovered from the spot of the crime, police said.