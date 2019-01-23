Meerut: Constable dies, police say he consumed pesticide

A 27-year-old constable posted at Chandigarh in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Meerut Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Chauhan, a resident of Tatina village.

Police claimed that Jitendra, who had come to his native village on leave, had a quarrel with his wife Swati Monday night.

“Jitendra and his wife had an argument over some issue in their house, following which he consumed pesticide and went out. He was spotted lying unconscious in a field and was took him to a hospital in Mawana.

The constable was later referred to a private nursing home in Meerut where he died at 4 am on Tuesday,” said Pankaj Sharma, in charge of Mawana police station.