Meerut clash: 2 dead or 1? Hospital differs with police figure

All main markets of Meerut were closed by Friday afternoon while the local administration has already suspended the Internet since Wednesday night in apprehension of rumour mongering. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

While Meerut police claimed that one person was killed in the clashes against the newly passed citizenship law, Meerut Medical College confirmed two deaths in the city since Thursday. Around six protesters and four policemen also sustained injuries in the clashes.

“We are collecting data of the damages during the violence in Meerut. One protester has suffered bullet injuries fired by the troublemakers, while six policemen sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to a hospital. We have asked Muslim clerics to issue an appeal for peace,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Ajay Sahni said.

Though denied by the police, the two persons killed in the clashes have been identified as 20-year-old Asif Maqsood, a resident of Jhilmil Colony, and Zahaeer Khan (25), a resident of Rasheed Nagar.

All main markets of Meerut were closed by Friday afternoon while the local administration has already suspended the Internet since Wednesday night in apprehension of rumour mongering. Schools, colleges and the universities have also been closed till further orders.

