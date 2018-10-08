Meerut: Brother of murdered rape victim allege police laxity, to stir

Police, meanwhile, said they had detained another suspected named by the prime accused in the case but let him go for want of evidence. (Representational Image) Police, meanwhile, said they had detained another suspected named by the prime accused in the case but let him go for want of evidence. (Representational Image)

Alleging Police laxity into the rape and death of a 25-year-old woman in Meerut on October 3, her brother has threatened to launch an agitation from Monday.

The man said he met SP (City) Ranvijay Singh late on Saturday evening and alleged that five persons were involved in the crime. While the main accused, a relative, was arrested, he claimed that the police was not making any effort in arresting the others.

“My sister was 25 years old and it is not possible for one man to carry her to the forests in Partapur in an autorickshaw.The police investigation has revealed that she was given a spiked drink before being taken to forests. We told the police that five persons were involved in the incident but so far only one arrest has been made,” said the brother, who is older to the victim.

Former BJP legislator from Hastinapur Gopal Kaali had met the bereaved family. There, local residents told him that they were upset with the police in the matter and demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and arrest of all those involved in the incident. Kaali is learnt to have assured the public that the issue would be taken up with members of his party.

“The victim’s parents expired 10 years ago and her brother is the sole breadwinner. He has five other sisters and two brothers. She dreamt of being a government officer one day,” said Kaali.

Police, meanwhile, said they had detained another suspected named by the prime accused in the case but let him go for want of evidence.

“The person claimed that he was not present with the prime accused on the day of the crime,” said Additional SP (crime) Satpal Antil. “We verified his location through mobile surveillance that showed that he was not present at the scene of crime that day and hence we had to release him. We are still investigating the case and will arrest all those responsible for the incident.”

SP (City) Singh said that the case is not closed.”We have been told by her brother that he had lodged a missing person complaint with the Civil Lines police station on October 3 but they did not lodge the FIR that day. No policeman or outsider will be spared if found guilty in the ongoing investigation,” he said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App