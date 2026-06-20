Meerut boy’s murder: Mother held after boyfriend’s arrest

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Two days after the arrest of a private bank manager accused of murdering a six-year-old boy in Meerut in a bid to marry the child’s mother, the police on Friday arrested the woman for her role in the case.
Angadveer was found dead with his throat slit in a field located about 10 km from his house on June 17.
The police said that Gurpreet Kaur, 27, knew that her son Angadveer had been taken away by the main accused, Arpit Parashar, who killed the boy shortly after.
“We have arrested the victim’s mother based on evidence gathered during the investigation,” said Avinash Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut.
He added that the messages exchanged between the mother and Parashar formed an important part of the evidence.
Boy an obstacle in couple’s relationship
The police said that statements made by the main accused, along with evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, indicated that he and Gurpreet Kaur were allegedly involved in a relationship, and the six-year-old boy had been an obstacle. Parashar was arrested on June 18.
The police added that evidence suggests that the couple remained in contact over the phone around the time the child was allegedly taken away from outside his home. They claimed that the communication continued as the accused picked Angadveer, and later killed him.
The police said some conversations that could be relevant to the case had allegedly been deleted from Gurpreet’s device. The police are planning to conduct a forensic examination of the phones to retrieve the deleted messages.
According to police, Angadveer, who had been playing near his house in Ramraj village, suddenly disappeared on Tuesday morning. Family members and residents fanned out across the village in search of the boy, checking nearby streets, fields, and places he was known to visit. But the hours-long search was in vain.
CCTV evidence turns crucial
The boy’s grandmother, Balvinder Kaur, lodged a police complaint, naming Arpit Sharma as a suspect. The police subsequently launched an investigation and began scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the neighbourhood.
One of the footage showed Angadveer playing outside his home when a white car pulled up nearby. A person inside the vehicle appeared to call out to the child, who was then seen walking towards the car and getting inside. The police said the boy did not appear distressed or reluctant, leading them to believe that he may have recognised the person in the vehicle.
Based on the footage, the police began focusing on people known to the family rather than strangers.
The police said that Sharma admitted during interrogation that he had killed the boy.
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