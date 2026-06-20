Meerut boy’s murder: Mother held after boyfriend’s arrest

The Meerut police said that statements the main accused, along with evidence gathered indicated that he and the boy's mother were allegedly involved in a relationship,

Two days after the arrest of a private bank manager accused of murdering a six-year-old boy in Meerut in a bid to marry the child’s mother, the police on Friday arrested the woman for her role in the case.

Angadveer was found dead with his throat slit in a field located about 10 km from his house on June 17.

The police said that Gurpreet Kaur, 27, knew that her son Angadveer had been taken away by the main accused, Arpit Parashar, who killed the boy shortly after.

“We have arrested the victim’s mother based on evidence gathered during the investigation,” said Avinash Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut.