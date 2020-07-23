Meerut: Bodies of woman, teen daughter found, were ‘killed four months ago’

Manjit Singh, the district unit chief of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, claimed that their organisation’s intervention led to the discovery of the murders. (Representational) Manjit Singh, the district unit chief of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, claimed that their organisation’s intervention led to the discovery of the murders. (Representational)

Police on Wednesday recovered bodies of a woman and her teenage daughter from a house where they were living with a man in Meerut. The tenant of the house has been arrested.

According to police, Shamshad alias Amit Gurjar, 39, had befriended Priya, 35, through Facebook, and after a while, Priya and her teenage daughter from a previous marriage moved in with him in his rented accommodation in Meerut’s Bhudbhurawal locality.

On July 14, Priya’s friend Chanchal lodged an FIR at the Partapur police station, alleging that Shamshad had kidnapped Priya and her daughter. She also contacted activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, who met Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni on July 20, terming it a case of “love jihad”.

“Shamshad has been arrested and has also confessed killing of the two because Priya got to know that he was already married and is a Muslim. Though Shamshad and Priya did not marry, she was living with her daughter at his rented accommodation… Both were killed on the night of March 28 and the bodies were buried in the backyard of Shamshad’s house in separate graves,” Anand Prakash Mishra, the in-charge of the Partapur Police Station told The Indian Express over the phone.

“Shamshad had also sold a flat allotted to Priya under the Kanshi Ram Yojana in Modinagar in February but had not given her the money… Belonging to different religions too was a major bone of contention,” Mishra said.

“Shamshad confessed that he was forced to kill the two because he was unable to cope up with daily skirmishes owing to these reasons,” Mishra added.

