Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder case: Wife, lover get death sentence

Muskan was allegedly in a relationship with Sahil. The two were pronounced guilty on September 30.

Written by: Manish Sahu
4 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder caseMuskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in police custody (File photo)
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A Meerut court Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of Rastogi’s husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered body was found in a blue drum filled with liquid cement at their home last year.

Muskan was allegedly in a relationship with Sahil.

Last month, a court in Meerut held the couple guilty of Rastogi’s husband’s murder.

“The court has held Muskan guilty, but I have one question for her — why did she kill my son? If she was in court, I would have asked her this publicly,” his mother, Renu Rajput, had said after the court’s verdict on September 30.

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Addressing the media, Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey called it a “historic verdict” and said, “Both have been sentenced to death for the crime… The defence had presented arguments — such as the fact that no one actually witnessed the murder and that both accused have daughters — but these were all set aside because the evidence presented by the prosecution was so strong… that it conclusively proved their guilt.” 

“… This is a significant verdict among the country’s court rulings; a woman being sentenced to death is, in itself, a precedent-setting event… Regarding her daughter, she can stay with her mother for six years.”

Muskan gave birth to her second child, a daughter, in March this year at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail.

A love marriage, then murder

Saurabh, 29, and Muskan married in 2016. They were in love and eloped together to pressure their families into agreeing to their marriage.

Police said their families eventually accepted it.

Soon after their wedding, police claimed, Muskan pushed Saurabh to move out and live separately from his family. The couple rented a house of their own in Brahmpuri, and their first daughter was born in 2019.

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Saurabh was working in the merchant navy at the time. In 2019, he left the job and became a sales manager at a mall in London.

In 2025, the prosecution said, Saurabh flew down from London on February 24 to celebrate two birthdays with his family — Muskan’s on February 25 and their daughter’s on February 28.

On the night of March 3, Muskan allegedly laced Saurabh’s food with intoxicants, causing him to fall unconscious.

She then allegedly called Sahil over. The two reportedly stabbed Saurabh to death and cut his body into several pieces, before dumping the dismembered remains into a drum filled with liquid cement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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