Meerut ‘blue drum’ murder: Wife, lover guilty of husband’s killing

Muskaan, 26, allegedly stabbed and dismembered Saurabh Kumar — who worked in London and had come home on a break — with the help of 26-year-old Sahil Shukla, with whom she was in a relationship. (File Photo)

A Meerut district court Wednesday held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of the woman’s husband, Saurabh Rajput, in the ‘blue drum’ murder case, bringing the trial to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings.

District Government Counsel (DGC) Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court heard the case via video conferencing and held the two accused guilty. The court is yet to fix a date for the pronouncement of sentence.

The case had made national headlines last year.

Muskan, 26, allegedly stabbed and dismembered Saurabh — who worked in London and had come home on a break — with the help of Sahil, 26.