Skipped dinner, plead to meet daughter: Meerut ‘blue drum murder’ convicts’ first ‘restless’ night in jail after death verdict

A night of restless quiet followed for convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in jail on Wednesday, after a Meerut court sentenced them to death for murdering the woman’s husband, Saurabh Rajput.

Lodged at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail, the two reportedly skipped dinner and spent the night uneasy and sleepless. It was only on Thursday morning, after counselling by the jail doctor and pharmacists, that they agreed to eat.

On Thursday, Sahil was shifted to the barrack housing male convicts, while Muskan continued to remain in the barrack designated for mothers living in prison with their children. Muskan has been staying here with her nine-month-old daughter, who was born inside the jail.