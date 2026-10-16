Skipped dinner, plead to meet daughter: Meerut ‘blue drum murder’ convicts’ first ‘restless’ night in jail after death verdict

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A night of restless quiet followed for convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in jail on Wednesday, after a Meerut court sentenced them to death for murdering the woman’s husband, Saurabh Rajput.
Lodged at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail, the two reportedly skipped dinner and spent the night uneasy and sleepless. It was only on Thursday morning, after counselling by the jail doctor and pharmacists, that they agreed to eat.
On Thursday, Sahil was shifted to the barrack housing male convicts, while Muskan continued to remain in the barrack designated for mothers living in prison with their children. Muskan has been staying here with her nine-month-old daughter, who was born inside the jail.
A jail official said the arrangement was in accordance with the rules requiring mothers accompanied by their children to be housed together.
District Jail Senior Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said counselling sessions were held for the prisoners and both Sahil and Muskan were counselled on Thursday. “Their health is also being monitored regularly,” he said.
Sharma added that Sahil and Muskan had expressed their intention to challenge their conviction before a higher court.
Plea to meet daughter
For Muskan, however, her days behind bars are consumed not just with her legal battle, but also a plea to see her elder daughter.
She has approached jail officials with a plea to be allowed to see her eight-year-old daughter, whom she has not met since being imprisoned. The child is currently living with Muskan’s parents in Meerut.
Jail authorities have advised Muskan to write to her parents, asking them to bring the child to the prison for a meeting. However, Sharma said she had not submitted any such letter so far.
The verdict
On Wednesday, a Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi, 26, and Sahil Shukla, 28, to death for the murder of Muskan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered body was found in a blue drum filled with liquid cement at their home last year. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra described the crime as extremely cruel and grave, according to the prosecution. Saurabh was killed on March 3, 2025.
Muskan was allegedly in a relationship with Sahil. While Saurabh’s family said they were satisfied with the verdict, the convicted duo have decided to challenge it in the High Court.