Meerut: BJP MLA’s aides booked after cop alleges assault

The police in Sardhana in Meerut district have lodged an FIR against two local representatives of BJP MLA Sangeet Som after a head constable accused them of assaulting him, and hindering the discharge of official duties. The police official, Deep Pal Singh, filed the complaint against the Sardhana legislator’s aides, Chandra Shekhar and Vinod, on Saturday evening.

“The veracity of the allegations in the FIR by the policeman is being investigated, and if the accused are found guilty, they will be punished. The probe will be unbiased and none regardless of his political connections will be spared if found guilty,” Meerut SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Singh accused the two of beating him up on Wednesday when he went to Akalpur village to pacify two communities involved in a dispute.

“I am not fully aware of the issue. I have asked the policeman and also my representatives to talk to me so that I can know the truth. The only thing I can assure now is that if the policeman is found doing his job with a kind of vendetta, he will be punished and if my representatives are found guilty, the law will take its course,” said Som.

According to the police, some members of a Scheduled Caste (SC) community who work on agricultural fields in the village accused members of the Thakur community, who own the fields, of not allowing them to collect drinking water from a handpump in the village. The agricultural labourers also accused the Thakurs of denying them fodder for their cattle. The police said the dispute started after the Dalits refused to work on cane crops on the Thakurs’ fields and prepare them for delivery to sugar mills, citing low wages.

Singh and a few of his colleagues from the local police outpost went to the village to mediate between the two groups. He said in the FIR, “While I was talking to members of both groups, Chandra Shekhar and Vinod stormed into the house and started misbehaving with me. I objected to it and then they beat me, and forced me and the accompanying cops to flee.”

A sub-inspector at Sardhana police station, who did not wish to be named, said , “The FIR was lodged at our police station by the head constable Saturday evening but I cannot tell you about the stage the inquiry is in as the police station in-charge, Brijesh Kumar Singh, is on leave.”