UP bank manager wanted to marry woman. So he killed her six-year-old son

Abhijeet Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut, said when questioned, Parashar tried to mislead police by claiming that he had disposed of the body in a canal. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@ANINewsUP)

A 28-year-old private bank manager allegedly lured a six-year-old boy from outside his Meerut home and killed him by slitting his throat — all because he wanted to marry the child’s mother, police said.

The accused, Arpit Parashar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said they recovered the boy’s body from a field located about 10 km from his house.

Abhijeet Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut, said when questioned, Parashar tried to mislead police by claiming that he had disposed of the body in a canal. The accused eventually admitted that he had allegedly killed the child by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.