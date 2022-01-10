Meerut: Army man shot dead after row

A 40-year-old Army man was shot dead in Baghpat district on Sunday afternoon following a controversy over the construction of a makeshift road outside his parental home in Budhsaini village.

The police said Ramkumar Yadav alias Babloo was posted at the Army headquarters in Dehli. He was home on leave for 10 days. Yadav’s father and his neighbour Surendra Sharma were involved in a row over a road. On Sunday morning, a panchayat meeting was called to discuss the matter.

“The panchayat brokered a truce between the two parties but later Sharma asked Ramkumar to accompany him home, where he was held captive and was shot dead,” said Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.