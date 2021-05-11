Meerut adds most Covid cases in a day

Overall the state reported 21,331 new cases against the recovery of 29,709 people, taking the number of active cases to 2,25,271.

Meerut, which has been seeing a steady increase in Covid-18 cases, on Monday hit a new high with the west UP district recording 2,269 new cases in the past 24 hours — the highest in the state, surpassing Lucknow, which had been reporting the highest daily cases of coronavirus infection for the past eight months.

Meerut, which has now the second-highest number of active cases (14,007) after Lucknow (21,941), has till date reported 58,376 cases, and close to 11,000 of them were reported in the last one week. Based on the state Health Department bulletin, Meerut was among the 18 districts on Monday where the number of fresh cases surpassed the number of people recovered.

The other districts are Gorakhpur, Ballia, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Etawah, Sitapur, Shamli, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Auraiya, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Sambhal and Firozabad.

Overall the state reported 21,331 new cases against the recovery of 29,709 people, taking the number of active cases to 2,25,271. “With test, trace and treat strategy, the state machinery is conducting an average of over two lakh tests daily. With this aggressive approach, the number of active cases, which was around 3.10 lakh on April 30, has come down to about 2.33 lakh now, a fall of nearly 77,000 in nine days (till Sunday),” a government spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described the decline in the active cases and the improved recovery rate as “satisfactory”, and instructed Team-9, an empowered group of ministers and officials to oversee Covid management, to further increase the state’s testing capacity.

The Covid fatalities, however, continued to stay high. At least 278 people died in the past 24 hours, according to a state government bulletin. Among them, 30 deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, 26 from Lucknow, 16 from Jhansi, 15 from Azamgarh, 12 each from Hardoi and Gonda, and 10 from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Azam critical, father of Awanish Awasthi dies

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi’s father died from Covid-related complications. Aditya Kumar Awasthi, 95, was undergoing treatment at Lucknow’s SGPGI. Meanwhile, the condition of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (72), who was shifted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital on Sunday from Sitapur jail, is said to be deteriorating. As per a medical bulletin, his oxygen requirement has increased to around 10 litres per hour and has been shifted to ICU. His son Abdullah, who was also admitted Sunday, is stable. Both had tested Covid positive.