Meerut: 55-yr-old man killed as group attacks family over kite-flying row

A 55-year-old man died after a group of 10 people armed with iron rods and sharp weapons attacked him and his family at their home in Muzaffarnagar’s Chatela village over a kite-flying row Monday evening. Six family members of the deceased — identified as Rajkumar Singh — were also injured in the incident.

An FIR was registered and police said they have made arrests, but refused to provide details. Soon after the incident, personnel from nearby police stations were deployed in the village to prevent the situation from escalating further. Police said that on Monday evening, Rajkumar’s nephew Aditya, 17, and a youth from his locality Shaqir, 20, had an argument over kite-flying. They were pacified when others intervened, but around an hour later, around 10 persons from Shaqir’ family allegedly entered Aditya’s house and beat up his family members.

During the attack, Rajkumar was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod. The attackers fled soon after, police said. “Rajkumar died while being taken to the hospital. The others are admitted there. The condition of Satpal, Rajkumar’s brother, is critical. The other injured are Rajwati, 50, Jagwati, 43, and Babita, 38,” said Sube Singh, the in-charge of Titavi police station.

An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 34 (common intention), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint),148(rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). Muzaffarnagar SP (Rural) Alok Sharma told The Indian Express over phone, “We have made arrests but cannot reveal their names till we arrest all ten persons named in the FIR. Raids are being conducted to nab those who escaped.”

Late Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a demonstration outside the hospital in which the victims are admitted. “The attack was a planned one and hence punishment should also be strict,” Dheeraj Latiyan, a local BKU leader.